Santa comes to Bo'ness

Santa and his elf met families at the grotto in Bo'ness town centre last weekend.

Having started on November 27, last weekend saw the festivities continue in Bo’ness, Stenhousemuir, Denny and Grangemouth, organised by Falkirk Delivers.

Over the course of the weekend, Santa was meeting families in Bo’ness town centre at his grotto.

On Saturday, Santa and one of his elves also spent some time in McMoos Cafe in Bo’ness meeting children and hearing their Christmas wishes.

The family friendly fun continues in all four town centres this weekend.