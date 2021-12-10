Santa comes to Bo'ness
With no official light switch-on events being held in the district’s main towns this year due to the pandemic, a series of festive activities are visiting each over the course of four weekends instead.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 6:00 am
Having started on November 27, last weekend saw the festivities continue in Bo’ness, Stenhousemuir, Denny and Grangemouth, organised by Falkirk Delivers.
Over the course of the weekend, Santa was meeting families in Bo’ness town centre at his grotto.
On Saturday, Santa and one of his elves also spent some time in McMoos Cafe in Bo’ness meeting children and hearing their Christmas wishes.
The family friendly fun continues in all four town centres this weekend.
In Bo’ness there will be Christmas games available for children to enjoy from 12-3pm. Visit www.falkirkdelivers.com to find out what’s on elsewhere.