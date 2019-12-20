Scotrail decision welcomed by Falkirk East MSP

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has commented on the Scottish Government’s decision to end Abellio’s ScotRail contract early, in March 2022.

Mr MacDonald (SNP) said: “ScotRail’s performance has been unacceptable. It was made absolutely clear that if performance didn’t improve, then Abellio ran the risk of the franchise coming to an end early. As services haven’t improved, it’s right that my colleague Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has decided not to rebase the contract.

“Clearly this announcement on Scotland’s rail services opens various opportunities to move and improve our railways further forward from 2022.

“What is more important, however, is that Scotland has the ability to fundamentally transform the way in which we can run our rail services in Scotland. The UK Rail Review, or the Williams Review, was due to report earlier this year is said to contain recommendations that ensure these transformations can take place. This review, however, has been delayed by the UK Government, and it is now up to them to publish the report and act upon the recommendations as soon as possible.

“This should include all powers, relating to Scotland’s railways being devolved to the Scottish Parliament so we can further improve services for passengers and ensure we are continuing to build on the £13 billion investments which will have been spent on our railways by 2024.”