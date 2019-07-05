Sheriff who was young solicitor in burgh dies after heart attack

One of Scotland’s longest serving sheriffs, who had a Linlithgow connection, has passed away after suffering a heart attack when cycling.

Noel McPartlin (79), a native of Galashiels in Selkirkshire, worked in the town after graduating from Edinburgh University.

His work as a solicitor continued after leaving Linlithgow when he was appointed to practises in Stirling and Glasgow.

And he was appointed a sheriff in 1983.

Mr McPartlin had been cycling with friends near his home in Elgin on Sunday, June 23, when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Attempts to resuscitate the father-of-six at the scene with a defibrillator and at Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were sadly unsuccessful.