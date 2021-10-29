Shop in Linlithgow online, anytime!

Just some of the treats you can expect at Linlithgow Market Online. Photo by Eddie Linton-Smith.

Linlithgow Market Online, which has raised thousands of pounds for participating businesses in the last year, is being launched in the run up to Christmas. But it is now a permanent feature, allowing locals to shop digitally whenever suits them.

Run by One Linlithgow, which represents businesses throughout the town, it was set up before last Christmas, and was put in place for special events such as Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Halloween.

In the challenging times of lockdown, it provided a boost for a range of businesses - not just traders such as gift and bookshops, but also through gift cards for cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and health and beauty salons. The markets have tied in perfectly with the "Love Local" campaign backed financially by the Scottish Government, and promoted by Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) like One Linlithgow throughout the country.

One Linlithgow manager Eddie Linton-Smith said that given the success of the digital market, the Board had decided to make it a permanent feature in its drive to encourage townsfolk to support local businesses, including online, in competition with some of the big names.

"We'd like to emphasise that today is not a cut-off point for local businesses of all types to join our Market Online, and they can do so at anytime by contacting [email protected] People can shop at https://mylinlithgow.com/."

Businesses taking part so far include Bright Star Toys, Far from the Madding Crowd, Head and Tail Books, Linlithgow Distillery, Lilypond Crafts and Gifts, Linlithgow Pottery, Lisa Ritchie Bespoke Cosmetics, Nyleve Designs, and Complete Health at the Millstone.

Paul Batchford, owner of Complete Health along with his wife Sandra, said the digital market had been well received by their customers, and had given businesses like theirs a feel for selling online.

