Singer of Linlithgow band The Hurricanes singer sadly passes away

The singer of one of the biggest local beat bands of the 1960s sadly passed away last week aged 77.

The Hurricanes frontman Drew Irvine died on February 24, his funeral took place last Friday. The Linlithgow man spent most of his working life as an engineer.

His bandmate, The Hurricanes lead guitarist Robert Hislop (79) said: “It’s like the Beatles, there are two gone already, with three of us left.

“The drummer lives in Aberdeenshire, the bass players is in Grangemouth.

“Drew and I were the only two that still lived in Linlithgow. I live at Linlithgow Bridge and used to meet up with Drew at least once a week. He was Linlithgow born and bred.

“It was a shock when I got the call. He will sadly missed of course, by everybody that I knew him.

“He was quite outgoing. He was good onstage, he could get the crowd going.

“I knew him from when we were youngsters. He sang with another group then we poached him.

“He had two daughters, who didn’t know he played in a group so we are going to get some stuff together from the band and pass it onto them.”

Reminiscing about their time together on stage, Robert said: “We were quite a famous local group, we played all over, right down to Morecambe. We were on the go from the late 50s through to the mid 60s.

“I emigrated to Canada but the group kept on going after I left. They did another five or six years after that I think.

“We did a lot of local concerts, like in Linlithgow and Bo’ness, we had a residency at the Kinema in Dunfermline. And we played in Edinburgh at the Palais. Barrowlands in Glasgow and also up north.

“We had the same agent as Nazareth, then they made the effort to go down to London. But fame never came for us.

“We enjoyed playing. It was just covers we played really, what was in the charts at the time. We had a couple of our own numbers but never came to much.

“When we played at dances everybody wanted to hear the chart hits.”