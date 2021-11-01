Sir Chris Hoy goes for gold at the new Conifox Indoor Activity Centre

Sir Chris Hoy MBE cutting the ribbon, joined by Conifox managing director James Gammell and part of his family.

An ambassador for SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) – a mental health charity to which Conifox is pledging a sizeable donation – Sir Chris MBE was introduced by the park’s managing director, James Gammell, before cutting the ribbon and exploring the new space with his family.

Guests in attendance - including local and community councilors and the tradesmen who helped build the activity centre - were treated to an audience with Sir Chris, before watching the official opening of the new centre, as well as enjoying canapes, drinks and photo opportunities with the Olympian. The legendary Scottish cyclist then went on to offer signings and meet and greets with the public following the event.

In his introductory speech, Mr Gammell talked of the new all-weather indoor activity centre, which has brought 15 new jobs to the park.

He added: “It was a great honour to have a sporting hero and an Olympic legend like Sir Chris Hoy MBE open our new Indoor Activity Centre today and it was great to share it with his family too.”

Designed and built to combat the Scottish weather and enhance business opportunities, facilities include a large soft play, a toddler town, a parenting room, three party rooms, a 400-seater café and a 200-seat function suite.

The versatile new space can host a variety of events including weddings, birthday parties, events and conferences as well as specialised events, private ceremonies, birthdays, fairs, fitness classes and more.

Conifox Adventure Park already boasts a huge outdoor space with attractions for adults and children of all ages including a 9-hole foot-golf course, pedal go-karts, off-road pedal tractors, supersized sand pit, kid’s pedal tractor farm, springers, giant jump pillow, trampolines, swings, balance beams, rope bridge, and much more.