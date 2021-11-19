Soaring rents in West Lothian show need for controls, says Green MSP

New government statistics published this week show that between 2010 and 2021 the average rent for a 2 bedroom property in West Lothian increased by 21.8 per cent.

The co-operation agreement between the Scottish Greens and the Scottish Government includes a commitment to introduce a new national system of rent controls.

Commenting, Ms Slater said: “Over the past decade, far too many tenants in West Lothian and across the country have faced extreme rent rises. We simply cannot leave something as fundamental as people’s homes to market forces. I’m proud that with Greens in Government we will bring rent controls to Scotland as part of a fair deal for renters.”