South Queensferry architects land top award for Greenway project

The Paul Hogarth Company recently landed the top UK Landscape Architects award for its ‘What’s Growing On The Greenway’ community engagement project.

The South Queensferry company’s project won the President’s Award, one of three awards it walked away with, for making nature accessible to those who might not usually be inclined to explore, notice, protect and enhance the local landscape, for the benefit of future generations and the planet. The company’s project focused on the Connswater Community Greenway in Northern Ireland, a new park that provides an accessible inner city landscape for leisure and community events.

Paul Hogarth, managing director of the company, said: “This has highlighted what local communities and individuals can achieve in the face of the mounting climate crisis.”

Landscape Institute president Adam White said:“The Paul Hogarth Company came up with a truly innovative way to continue community engagement and foster further ownership once their project was opened to the public.”

Special guest at the award ceremony in London, Sir David Attenborough emphasised the vital contribution of landscape architects, he said: “You have a great responsibility to bring the realities of the natural world to the understanding and the love of human beings worldwide.”

Paul Hogarth director Anthony McGuigan added: “We are immensely proud that this community-based project has received such praise from some of the most influential people working to promote the natural world and climate action.”

The Paul Hogarth Company’s intention now is to replicate this project in South Queensferry and elsewhere.