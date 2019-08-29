South Queensferry gas supply works set to begin

Gas network company SGN will shortly be starting work to upgrade the local gas supply network in the Station Road area of South Queensferry.

SGN is investing £375,000 to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local community, by replacing existing metal gas mains and services with modern plastic pipe.

This essential work forms part of an ongoing mains replacement programme developed with the Health and Safety Executive. The project will start on Monday (September 2) and last approximately 14 weeks.

SGN will be carrying out our work in two phases.

To reduce disruption as much as possible work in the following streets will be carried out in phases: Kirkliston Road, The Loan, Loch Road, Station Road, Morison Gardens, Ashburnham Road, Burgess Road and High Street.

Some road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the project when required. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained and signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists. SGN will manually controlling the temporary traffic lights during peak times to ensure continued traffic flow.

SGN Engineering Manager Graeme Sutherland said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work has been completed South Queensferry homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”