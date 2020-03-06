South Queensferry hotel celebrates modern apprentices

The Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry held a special event earlier this week for its staff, to kick start Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2020.

The hotel teamed up with apprenticeship provider Xtra-mile and welcomed MSP Alex Cole Hamilton (Lib Dems) to the hotel to present awards to 16 Dakota team members, as part of a celebration of their SVQ achievements.

Dakota Edinburgh team members enjoyed an afternoon reception with Dakota hotels management and four Xtra-mile staff in celebration of their SVQ achievements.

Bosses at Dakota Edinburgh encourage the team to undertake modern apprenticeships which allow employees to learn while on the job earning an industry recognised qualification.

Commenting on the scheme, Dakota operations manager Jasmine Brash said:“The apprenticeships offer our team a great opportunity to combine hospitality theory with practical experience.

“The SVQ award is a tangible platform on which our team can develop their careers.”

Sophie Cooper, a restaurant supervisor who undertook SVQ Hospitality Supervision and Leadership at SCQF Level 7, commented: “The awards have encouraged me to pursue my career is hospitality and given me the confidence to set my sights on the next goal.”

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is the nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging more employers to take on apprentices.

It also celebrates the achievements of individual apprentices and all those who contribute to their success.

Co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland, this year’s campaign theme is ‘Talent Without Limits’.

Apprentices are employed across Scotland in a wide range of jobs in sectors including engineering, construction, financial and business services, health and social care, digital technology, tourism and food and drink.

You can find out more about apprenticeships at www.apprenticeships.scot.