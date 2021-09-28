South Queensferry marina to house super yachts thanks to expansion plans

Port Edgar Marina, which was established in 1978 by the former Lothian Regional Council, was taken over in 2014 by Port Edgar Holdings Ltd.

The port owners want to dredge a disused part of the marina and reinstate an old navy pier, as demand for moorings has grown since the start of the pandemic.

Once the revamped area is complete, the marina - which used to be a naval base - will be able to increase its mooring spaces from 320 to 370. It will also be able to accommodate yachts over 100 feet - up from the current maximum length of 50ft.

Russell Aitken, managing director of owner Port Edgar Holdings, said: “Boat ownership has skyrocketed over this last year and a half, and we’re currently operating at capacity.

“Not only will this funding from HSBC UK help us to expand our business by offering more berths to customers, but it will also open up an opportunity for us to berth much larger yachts that pass through the Firth of Forth, allowing their passengers to come ashore.”

Husband-and-wife directors of Port Edgar Holdings, Russell and Cara Aitken, took over managing the marina from Edinburgh Leisure after winning a tender in 2014. The couple and their team have been working to transform it into a visitor destination since then.