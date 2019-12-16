South Queensferry marina unit available after retirement

A retail site is available at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry, as current tenant Shapes furniture store is to close next year following the retirement of its owner.

The unit, available from March 2020 through retail and leisure property specialists Culverwell, is a 6,000sq ft retail warehouse positioned next to marina shop Beacon, Scott’s restaurant and Port Edgar Watersports.

Home to Shapes since November 2017, current owner Ali Black has decided to retire in February 2020. The premises is an open plan space which can be sub-divided to create two units and has the space to install a mezzanine floor.

James Godfrey, a partner at Culverwell, said: “Port Edgar Marina has been transformed into a thriving destination in recent years, not just for sailing and watersports, but for shopping, eating and drinking. We are targeting complimentary users, and with an iconic location by the Three Bridges, free parking and high visitor numbers, this is a site with huge potential.”

Russell Aitken, managing director of Port Edgar, said: “We’ve enjoyed having Shapes at the Marina and we wish Ali well in his retirement. While we’re sad to see them go we’re looking forward to seeing who recognises this opportunity and takes over the space.”

Contact James Godfrey at Culverwell for further information on 0131 226 6611 or visit www.culverwell.co.uk.