South Queensferry pair pick up hero awards

Local Hero Award Winner Liz King and her dog, Local Canine Hero Archie.

Liz won a Local Hero Award for donating a defibrillator to South Queensferry, in memory of her husband David.

Liz and David were happily married for 33 years.

Three years ago David had left for work as usual early one day. Later that morning Liz received a heartbreaking phone call.

David had collapsed at work and he tragically and very suddenly passed away later that morning.

Liz donated the defibrillator emergency equipment to the town in the hope that it may help to prevent such tragic events happening to someone else.

An incredibly generous act of kindness and one which has been greatly received both by St Johns Ambulance Service and by the people of South Queensferry.

Liz’s Cocker Spaniel, Archie, has received a Local Canine Hero Award, for having such a positive impact on Liz’s life and he has been of great comfort and company throughout the difficult coronavirus pandemic.

Mair Tyler at Westport Vets South Queensferry practice said: “Archie is such a lovely wee dog! He truly brightens up your day when he comes into the practice. So happy and waggy tailed, an absolutely smashing wee dog! We just love having him when he comes in to see us.

“Covid19 has brought hard times for everyone but particularly to individuals who have suffered major life changes. The pandemic lockdowns, social restrictions and limitations, have made it extremely tough for people who may be on their own.

“Archie literally brightens up a room, he has what the Westport t eam describe as a ‘D isney dog’ personna - beautiful big puppy dog eyes, a character as sweet as sugar and one who welcomes everyone he meets like his new best friend!

"A wonderful dog whose super happy nature is also a reflection of the love and life that Liz has given him.”