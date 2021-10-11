South Queensferry Postcode Lottery windfall
A South Queensferry resident ended last week with an unexpected windfall after winning £30,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery.
The win comes after their postcode, EH30 9PP, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Sunday (October 10).
The winner was unavailable to collect their prize cheque in person, but People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier sent his well-wishes to the winner: “A huge congratulations to our South Queensferry winner today, I’m sure they’ll be thrilled with their prize.
"I hope they have fun with their winnings and get themselves a special treat to celebrate.”
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, raising more than £800 million to date.