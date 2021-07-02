South Queensferry street named after former Lord Provost

Elizabeth Grubb with her son Rhoderick and daughter Mhairi with Councillor Kevin Lang, Councillor Louise Young, Keith Gimlett (QDCC) and Taylor Wimpey sales executives Jacquie Bryson Elder and Helen Allenby. Photo - Chris Watt

George served the local community as a Liberal Democrat Councillor for 13 years during the period 1999-2012.

Grubb Gardens will form one of the streets within a later phase of the development which is due to be built later in the development.

Speaking at the new street, current Liberal Democrat councillor for Queensferry Kevin Lang said: “George was a dear friend and a real political mentor to me and so many others.

"He was a true gentleman and someone who commanded respect across the political divide, shown by his election as Edinburgh’s Lord Provost in 2007.

"But more than anything else, George took real pride in representing Queensferry on Edinburgh City Council.

“It was such a joy to join Elizabeth and the Grubb family to ensure we have this lasting tribute to George in the town he called home.”

Keith Giblett, chairman of Queensferry & District Community Council (QDCC) added: “After consulting with Mrs Grubb and her family, she kindly gave her countenance and full support to having a street named in Queensferry after George.

“QDCC were pleased when CEC Street Naming approved our request, and I was delighted to visit Hawthorn Gardens and represent QDCC to reveal the street name that will recognise Lord Provost Grubb within this lovely new development.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland commented: “We strive to create developments that people want to call home and to bring communities together.

"What better way of linking our new development and growing community at Hawthorn Gardens with the existing and vibrant local community in Queensferry by naming a street in the development after Lord Provost Grubb who dedicated so much of his life to public service.