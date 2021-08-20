South Queensferry volunteer wins youth-nominated award for Cadet service and positive impact

East Sea Cadets Winner: Sgt Paul Hendry (award sponsored by Forrest Precision Engineering)

Lowland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) formally recognised the hard work of the CFAVs by hosting the CARAs, giving Cadets the opportunity to officially thank the adult volunteers who have committed to developing young people.

Lowland RFCA head of communications Kate Johnston, said: "The vast proportion of those who deliver the Cadet programme are utterly inspiring and we believe these fantastic volunteers deserve a big public thank you.”

The CARAs ceremony took place on YouTube last Friday, with 10 winners.