South Queensferry volunteer wins youth-nominated award for Cadet service and positive impact
Sergeant Paul Hendry from South Queensferry was named East Sea Cadets Winner at last week’s online Cadet Adult Recognition Awards (CARAs).
Lowland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) formally recognised the hard work of the CFAVs by hosting the CARAs, giving Cadets the opportunity to officially thank the adult volunteers who have committed to developing young people.
Lowland RFCA head of communications Kate Johnston, said: "The vast proportion of those who deliver the Cadet programme are utterly inspiring and we believe these fantastic volunteers deserve a big public thank you.”
The CARAs ceremony took place on YouTube last Friday, with 10 winners.
Kate added: “As an organisation Lowland RFCA champions, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, the relationship between Defence and employers. And through our day-to-day work we have really good links with the local business community. This connects the business world with the Cadet world and brings a nice harmony across the board.”