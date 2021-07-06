South Queensferry's war heroes remembered in new book and website

The "Queensferry At War" book cover.

The fully illustrated “Queensferry At War” book, which covers 70 pages, is complemented by the www.queensferryhistory.org website. It includes pen portraits of people named on local war memorials and highlights the area’s involvement in the war effort.

The group’s chairwoman Jenni Meldrum said: “The new publication and website builds on two successful local exhibitions, which we staged at Queensferry Museum.

“We’re very grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting our activities and making these projects possible. We also want to thank local people, public service partners, the armed forces and the Scottish Government for helping us.

“The new book is quite stunning and is richly illustrated with amazing archive images. One thousand copies are being distributed around the Queensferry area.

"Thanks to the funding we received, we can give the book away, free of charge. Copies will be available in Queensferry Library and local shops and hotels.”

Caroline Clark, director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to have supported the Queensferry History Group to produce this important history and record of the contributions of the local people to such a life-changing period for the local community.”

She added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will help local people better understand this significant part of our history, as well as creating a moving remembrance of those who sacrificed so much to preserve it. This is an inspiring and creative way of commemorating Scotland’s wartime heritage.”

The new website, which has just been launched, urges visitors to “step back in time”.As well as a dedicated section on the Great War, there are also articles on Queensferry’s roots, its world-famous Bridges, Royal connections to the town and the Ferry Fair.

There’s also general information on the History Group, which grew out of night classes at Queensferry High School. Group members carry out research, do talks and organise exhibitions and displays to celebrate the rich history of the area.