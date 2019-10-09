Spartan race on obstacle course to Hopetoun Estate

Registrations are now open for the Spartan UK Scotland race weekend, which is heading to its new venue – Hopetoun Estate, South Queensferry – on September 19 and 20, next year.

All the courses will be packed full of Spartan’s signature obstacles including barbed wire crawls, rope climbs and fire jumps. The races are designed to push competitors out of their comfort zone and are perfect for those looking for a new fitness goal to aim for in 2020.

Spartans can chose between taking on the race as an individual or as a team when the event comes to Hopetoun Estate next year.

The new venue of Hopetoun Estate brings Spartan to one of Scotland’s most beautiful and historic sites, and home to one of Scotland’s finest stately homes, Hopetoun House.

As with past Scottish venues, racers can expect to be challenged by the varied landscapes and dramatic elevation changes.

Each of the races have heats to cater for people of all fitness and abilities, including Elite heats for the more competitive racers. So regardless of whether racers are taking part in their first obstacle course race or are a seasoned racer, there is something for everyone. There is also a total prize pot of £25,000 up for grabs.

Across the race weekend, Spartans will have three different race options to choose from: the 5km Sprint event, the more challenging 13km Beast event and the Ultra – a 50km course designed for ultra-endurance sports fans.

There is also a Kids’ race for younger thrill seekers who want to get outdoors and live life adventurously.

Spartans can chose between taking on the race as an individual or as a team. Taking part as a group of friends, colleagues or training partners is a great way of building team spirt and keep motivation going right up to the finish line.

Sam Lansdale, Spartan general manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce a brand-new location for our Scotland event. There is no doubt that this is one of the most beautiful courses on the circuit and we can’t wait to show our Spartans what we have in store for them this year.”

This year saw over 40,000 racers take on Spartan races in the UK and next year there will be even more racers taking part in six race weekends up and down the country, with other scheduled events to take place in East Sussex, Ireland, Wales, Midlands and Windsor. To register for 2020 events visit www.spartanrace.uk/en.