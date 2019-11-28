Special concert after Linlithgow’s annual advent fayre

A concert with two eminent groups of wind soloists will take place immediately after Linlithgow’s Advent Fayre on Saturday (November 30).

Wind soloists from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra are getting together with selected top students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, to play in St Michael’s Parish Church.

Brought to the town by Linlithgow Arts Guild, the music includes Nielsen’s striking quintet, Sieber’s folk-like sextet for pairs of clarinets, bassoons and horns, a divertimento for six players by Mozart and a suite by Strauss for all 12 players. Most of the music dates from the period between 1880 and 1920.

David Lunt for Linlithgow Arts Guild is looking forward to the special concert this weekend in the town.

He said: “The musicians are professional players and students of the highest calibre who perform together on a daily basis, and the combination of youth and experience offers the prospect of an exciting and outstanding concert.

“They will join forces for an evening of high spirits and playful charm.

“The event should particularly appeal part to wind and brass players of any age, and the Arts Guild would be delighted to welcome young people who may be inspired by what they will hear.”

The concert is at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets (£16, U26 £6, children free) are available from Far from the Madding Crowd, online at www.LinlithgowArtsGuild.co.uk and can also be reserved by texting 07731 614179.

This is the fourth event in Linlithgow Arts Guild’s 50th anniversary concert series, and all are welcome.

Earlier in the day, it’s the annual Advent Fair in the town, this year with a Victorian theme.

The fun starts at 10am with the formal opening and continues until 6pm when the event ends with community carol singing and the Christmas lights switch-on ceremony at The Cross.

Between times there is a whole host of family entertainment in various venues the length of the High Street.

The highlight of the day should be the torchlight procession from the Low Port Centre at 5pm – book your torch tickets in advance to be sure of a place in the procession.

Full details are available online at www.mylinlithgow.com.