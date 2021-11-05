Spectacular Hopetoun House lighting trail’s glowing tribute to cancer support charity’s birthday

Last night’s (November 4) special evening of illuminations at Scotland’s spectacular lighting trail Wondrous Woods – now extended to Sunday, November 21 – in honour of its charity partner Maggie’s Edinburgh, to celebrate the cancer support organisation’s 25th anniversary.

Maggie’s is currently celebrating 25 years and last night (November 4) the spotlight shone on the charity with a special evening of illuminations at the Wondrous Woods event at Hopetoun House.

The magnificent stately home radiated with an amber glow as the charity’s orange logo was projected onto the mansion which was also lit up in the same hue. And along the woodland trail orange lasers punctuated the magical forest journey through the grounds in tribute to Maggie’s 25 years of providing expert support to people with cancer, their friends and family.

Visitors to this year’s Wondrous Woods are also being invited to help raise vital funds for Maggie’s by opting to donate to the charity, which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, when they buy tickets for the trail.

Designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group, this year’s celebratory trail includes several sound and special effects installations and has been showcasing a host of new and exciting festival-themed features including Kaleidoscope, Rubik’s Cube, Loo Lane and UV Madness.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group said: “We’re just delighted to be associated with Maggie’s and wanted to pay tribute, in our own way, to the fantastic job they do – and have been doing for the past quarter of a century. Their support centres, empathy and advice are so important for people coping with a cancer diagnosis which is such shattering news for patients, family and friends.

“The fact that Maggie’s services are free is fantastic but that cannot happen without constant support and funding. We hope that by highlighting their amazing work we might prompt some additional contributions.”

Andrew Anderson, Centre Head at Maggie’s Edinburgh said: “Maggie’s Edinburgh was the first centre to open in 1996 so to have a light shone, literally, on our work locally is wonderful. It was a fantastic tribute to everyone who has enabled us to do so much over the last 25 years and a beacon of light for the years to come. Thanks to everyone who is supporting us through Wondrous Woods.”