Spice up Hallowe’en fun with your own Pumpkins from Craigies Farm

Craigies Farm has released details of its Pick Your Own pumpkin activities for this October, including a brand-new combo ticket to include play time at their new farm adventure park, Little Farmers. Photo by Phil Wilkinson.

In response to demand, John and Kirsteen Sinclair, owners of popular Queensferry-based Craigies Farm and Little Farmers have put together a new Play & Pick Your Own (PYO) Pumpkins package giving families a fun activity for Halloween 2021.

Around 20,000 pumpkins ranging in size from mini to mammoth will be available to pick at Craigies Farm from October 2 onwards. Online field entries can be purchased now with further slots being released weekly according to pumpkin stocks and availability.

Standard PYO entry prices start at £1.50. Little Farmers & Pumpkin PYO Combo tickets are priced at £11 for both adults and kids, giving visitors an hour and a half of family farm play time at Little Farmers with a hot chocolate for little ones or a cup of tea or coffee for adults, plus a sweet pumpkin shortbread treat for everyone.

Once refreshed, families can venture out into the fields in search of the perfect pumpkin on a 30-minute pumpkin hunt.

The 2021 Play & PYO Pumpkins event allows visitors to experience the new family friendly attraction Little Farmers, which opened June 2021, combined with a real hands-on farm experience in the PYO fields.

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “Pumpkin picking grows in popularity every year and our crops have been cultivated to give Craigies PYO fans even more fun and variety this year, with an array of different pumpkin varieties as well as our new Play & PYO Pumpkins offer in addition to standard PYO field entries.

“Now you can combine a play date at Little Farmers with a PYO pumpkins experience for maximum farm fun and hands-on harvesting experience this Autumn. Don’t forget your wellies!”

Keen to minimise food waste, Craigies Farm will publish a series of pumpkin recipes throughout the autumn period so that families can carve and cook the delicious orange flesh from all pumpkins picked. Recipes can be found at: https://craigies.co.uk/craigies-recipes/.