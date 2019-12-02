Spooky South Queensferry pantomime

Forth Dimension Musical Productions marks its 40th anniversary with its 2019 pantomime this week.

‘Pantostein’, which tells the silly and spooky tale of Dr Frank ‘N’ Stein, is on at South Queensferry Scout Hall from December 3-7 (with a Saturday matinee).

Doors open at 7pm(2pm) for a 7.15pm (2.15pm) start. There will be a bar on site selling both alcoholic and soft drinks.

Tickets (adults £8, concessions £7, children £6) available at eventbrite.com, call 07871285473 or email forthdimensionmusicals@gmail.com.