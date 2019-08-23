St John’s Hospital ‘Ward Warriors’ raise cash

A South Queensferry woman is one of five hospital staff gearing up to take on the Spartan 5K to raise funds to buy equipment for their ward.

Debbie Robertson and her colleagues - Kerry Pender, Eimear Menton, Dan McGalpine and Kirsty Millar – work in ward three of St John’s Hospital, an admissions and assessment unit for over 65s mental health. They hope to raise funds on September 15 for rehabilitation and relaxation equipment for the ward.

Debbie said: “We are passionate about offering more holistic care on the ward and wish to make the experience as therapeutic as possible for individuals going through a difficult period in their lives.

“The materials will pass the time and help them get back out into the community. So they are not just sitting in the ward doing nothing, as that can add to mental health problems. This would definitely help recovery.

“We do have materials, but a lot of it is dated. Technology has moved on quite a bit. So we are hoping to get more modern up to date materials.

“We are getting a lot of younger patients, so what we have is not really reflecting the ages of patients coming in.”

Debbie explained why the ‘Ward Three Warriors’ chose to do the Spartan 5K.

She said: “I had done it before and really enjoyed it. So I suggested we do this to raise funds for the ward to buy new materials. When we registered with Spartan we have to pick a name and this suits us. It was a group decision.”

To donate go to - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ward3-warriors.