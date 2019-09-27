Sub contractors invited to social landlord’s open day

Social landlords Weslo Housing Management (WHM) are looking to identify a number of suitably experienced and qualified sub contractors.

They will be selected for inclusion within a multi-trade contractors framework to carry out repairs and maintenance. The framework will be divided into lots with contractors able to tender for up to four lots. It is anticipated that the framework will commence on April 1, 2020.

All contractors will have the same opportunity to join the framework and size will not be a barrier. It is estimated that the framework could have a value of up to £4 million over a four year period.

If you would like to work with Weslo you can attend its contractor open day on October 25 at its Bathgate offices. To register call 01506 639121.