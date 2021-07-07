Superfast broadband rollout eases West Lothian lockdown burden

BT Group has invested £146 million in the rollout, with digital network subsidiary Openreach delivering it on the ground.

When the programme first began in April 2014, only 72.9 per cent of households and businesses in West Lothian were scheduled to get fibre broadband from a commercial provider.

The programme has ensured 99.4 per cent of homes and businesses in West Lothian have access to fibre-enabled broadband, superfast access (greater than or equal to 24Mbps) for 98.2 per cent, of which 98.0 per cent is at speeds greater than or equal to 30Mbps.

Over 65.4 per cent of those reached by the DSSB rollout across West Lothian have now upgraded and are enjoying faster fibre broadband.

They were among over 950,600 homes and business across Scotland covered by the programme since it began in 2014, including more than 150,000 extra premises than planned.