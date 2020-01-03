Supermarket donates thousands of meals to those in need at Xmas

Aldi has spread the festive cheer across the Lothians as the supermarket donated 5,325 meals to people in need on Christmas Eve last week.

Aldi, which has 14 stores across Edinburgh and the Lothians, paired up eight stores with local charities and foodbanks to make the most of the unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24, 2019.

Around 440,000 meals were donated across the country, including almost 48,000 from Aldi stores in Scotland, with more than 500 UK charities benefitting.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit, vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas.”