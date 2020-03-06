Swishing event in Linlithgow to help save the planet

The eco team at St Ninians-Criagmailen Church are holding a fun event to stop needless clothes waste in the community.

The parishoners are to hold a Ladies Swishing Party at Longcroft Hall, Linlithgow on March 28, 2-5pm, which will see local people drop-off their unwanted items of clothing the previous night in return for tokens which allow them to pick up items at the party.

Each person must bring at least one good quality item of ladies wear, shoes, bags or accessories in a good and clean condition in order to be allowed to take something from the event. A maximum of 10 items can be brought, with one token provided for each item, to swap for items at the party.

This event is being run by St. Ninian’s Craigmailen Church as part of its commitment to educate, inform and raise climate change awareness. The church’s eco group was set up in 2010.

Speaking about the swishing event, Patricia Chapman from the group said: “The idea came from eco networks, from Transition Linlithgow.

“We have been doing so much to remove our carbon footprint from our church halls so we have now turned to looking at the congregation’s lifestyles - food waste recycling and all that.

“Now we are looking at not putting clothes into landfill and sharing them instead. We are not charging anything, it’s just to bring people’s attention to the fact that we have to change to save our world.

“Apparently Transition Linlithgow did a swishing party but not many people knew about it. So we are full blown to put this out so people know.

“All the churches in West Lothian know about it. Lots of groups in the town have been told and we have been putting posters in shops.

Patricia hopes for a busy swishing party.

She said: “To make it a first class party we have got alcohol free champagne for girls to come along. We will be turning our committee room into a changing room.

“We hope people bring stuff along that maybe never fitted properly or they never wore again after a wedding say.

“I hope other people take up this challenge to do events like this themselves. Even just a group of friends. It doesn’t have to be as big as our event is hopefully going to be.

“It’s the impact of the meaning behind it. It’s always lovely to go to a party for a couple of hours and relax, but this is also about saving our planet.”

Any item left at the end of the event will be donated to the Chest, Heart & Stroke charity.

The group has been saving money as well as the planet. Patricia added:“We got a grant from the Scottish Government to reduce our carbon footprint so we remade our halls from the brickwork inwards. We have saved a huge amount on electricity, 59 per cent in 10 years. Which is incredible.

“It’s just trying to get into people’s heads how much money we are saving, not just in costs but saving the planet with our carbon footprint.”

For more information and to book a place, contact Patricia on 07812 467116.