Taylor Wimpey East Scotland announces partnership with RNLI Queensferry

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland sales executives Jacqui Bryson Elder and Helen Allenby with members of the RNLI Queensferry crew. Photo - Chris Watt.

In total, a grand sum of £9,500 will be paid to the RNLI, with this substantial donation going directly to the local RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat Station.

The donation signals a long-term relationship between Taylor Wimpey East Scotland and the RNLI, with the money contributing towards the life-saving services the RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat Station provides.

The charity aims to use volunteers wherever possible and this donation contributes to funds which are necessary to make this achievable and will help with the RNLI’s overall aim of saving lives at sea.

The RNLI plays a vital role within the local community of South Queensferry, and the local lifeboat station covers the Firth of Forth with its B-class Atlantic lifeboat – which is one of the fastest in the RNLI fleet.

The crew members are dedicated to keeping the local community safe and they have received three RNLI medals for gallantary.

Commenting on the support that it has received, Dave Smart from the RNLI said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

"This money will be put to work locally to help us achieve the overall aim of our service to the local community.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: ”We are delighted to be able to support the RNLI at its Queensferry Lifeboat Station.

"Our announcement signals the creation of a relationship with this very worthy local charity that will provide a link between the new community emerging at our Hawthorn Gardens development, and the existing community of South Queensferry.

"Working with the RNLI is a real honour and we are extremely proud to be showing our support in this way.

“Being able to work with local charities and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s always lovely to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.”

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s donation to RNLI is one of the many contributions being made by the housebuilder towards community facilities and infrastructure in the wider area.