Taylor Wimpey secures further detailed planning consent for South Scotstoun development

The Taylor Wimpey development at Hawthorn Gardens in South Queensferry.

The housebuilder was granted planning consent at Committee in March 2018 for 341 new homes (including 25 per cent affordable housing), where construction of new homes is now fully underway.

Part of the overall land held under option by Taylor Wimpey East Scotland includes a strip running parallel with the A90, temporarily occupied by Transport Scotland during the construction of the roads network associated with the new Queensferry Crossing, which has now been handed back.

This detailed planning consent for housing on this land will integrate it with the main consented site, which is currently under construction.

It also re-plans part of the existing site and will provide an additional 39 new homes to the development.

A separate planning application, which was also lodged at the same time, to relocate the SUDS drainage basin further east within the site has also been approved.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “South Scotstoun is allocated for housing within the Edinburgh Local Development Plan, and our planning consent for 80 new homes has allowed us to re-plan the existing consented development to provide 39 additional homes that will include 25 per cent affordable properties, as well as a mix of new homes to appeal to a range of potential buyers.

"This will take the total number of new homes at South Scotstoun to 380.

“The range of potential benefits of the development are wide ranging and will include a contribution to education, additional provision of car parking at Dalmeny Station, and transport improvements within the immediate local area.