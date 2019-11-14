There’s bin a mistake on council calendars

Falkirk Council is working to correct a “small number” of bin collection calendars that show the wrong collection day.

The council has recently changed many people’s collection days for food waste and black box collections from weekends to mid-week. The local authority informed them by attaching an information tag to their food caddies.

A council spokesman said: “There were some technical issues with the changes in collection calendar – with a small number showing the wrong collection day, and these are being corrected as they are identified.”

The spokesman added: “Once collected, the food waste is processed to generate heat and electricity, and ultimately compost, which is a great way to increase our recycling rate.”

Additional information on your recycling service can be found at www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/bins-rubbish-recycling/household-waste/