Thousands of West Lothian youngsters are making a splash in the pool

Thousands of West Lothian children are learning to swim thanks to a successful partnership between Scottish Swimming, Scottish Water and local Aquatic Providers.

Lessons have been run by Xcite at six pools in West Lothian – which has allowed around 7,323 kids to come through the programme in the last three years.

Lorraine Pollock, Children’s Activity co-ordinator at West Lothian Leisure, said: “We are committed to teaching local community to swim and welcome new opportunities to grow the programme.”

West Lothian Leisure delivers the Learn to Swim programme at eight pools in West Lothian.

More information on the National Learn to Swim Framework: www.learntoswim.scot.