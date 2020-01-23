Top five local ‘what’s on’ events over the coming week

Here are five of the best local events on this coming week or so for you and your family to enjoy while out and about.

1 – Scott Watson and Friends

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, January 25 (7.30pm). Panto punters know Scott Watson as Wishee Washee in Aladdin and Dandini in Cinderella, but now he’s bringing his variety show full of top turns and himself, of course. There will be live music, singing, comedy, dancing and even a game show. Sounds like Saturday night on STV just came bounding into the real world. Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

2 – Froglife Mapestry

Revive, High Street, Falkirk, Saturday, January 25 (10am and 1pm) . If your sprogs like frogs and working with textiles then they will certainly want to hop on over to this workshop to draw, colour, paint, stick, cut and add to the wonderful textile mapestry. Not only is it great fun, children can also contribute to their local heritage by working 12 tapestries which will be created for each month of the year throughout 2020. It sure beats shooting people on Fortnite.

Email james.stead@froglife.org for more information.

3 – Lego Club

Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, Saturday, January 25 (10.30am). It’s great the block powers that be are continuing these Lego sessions into the next decade – some times Lego seems like the only sane thing in a world gone mad. These multi-coloured plastic bricks and the fun we have constructing all sorts of imaginative structures out of them is sometimes the only refuge we have from presidents and prime ministers, their followers and their fevered egos. Call (01506) 778520 for more information.

4 – Hitler’s Hollywood

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, January 24 (10am)

This fascinating documentary film from Germany – presented as part of the Fokus Film Festival – takes a close look at the roughly 1000 feature films made in Germany between 1933 and 1945, examining how stereotypes of the enemy and Adolf Hitler, and his deeply suspect and sinister values of love and hate, managed to be planted into the head of the German people through the cinema screens. Or you could just watch Jojo Rabbit, which gets the same point across, but with better jokes and Scarlett Johansson to take the edge off the darkness. Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

5 – Voyage to Antarctica by Frank Owens.

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, until January 29 (11am to 5pm). Frank Owens’ top snaps document his adventures in Antarctica, with stops in Southern Argentina, the Falkland Islands – they were big in the 1980s, ask your grandparents – and South Georgia. It’s like a Michael Palin travel documentary, without the humorous – and often quite touching – voiceover narration, film crew and historic association with Monty Python. Call (01324) 506850 for more information.