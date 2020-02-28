Top of the Class: People from Lothians believe teachers to be the original influencers

They may not boast millions of followers on Instagram, but recent research is putting teachers top of the “influencer” class – with people from the Lothians believing teachers are the ultimate, original influencers.

Over a third (38 per cent) of Scottish adults living in the Lothians consider teachers to have the greatest opportunity to inspire and shape future minds. With just 25 per cent saying social media influencers and only six per cent saying celebrities.

Over two thirds (65 per cent) said that between one and five teachers helped to positively influence them and inspired them to become the person they are today. While the majority (72 per cent) said they could still remember the name of their favourite teacher.

And, with 86 per cent agreeing it’s one of the most influential professions to help shape people’s lives – it’s clear that teaching is held close to people in Lothians’ heart as an important and meaningful career.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said “Every week I meet teachers who inspire me so it is really encouraging to see so many people recognise the positive influence teachers can make to children and young people’s lives.

“We are working to make teaching an attractive and rewarding job that provides more opportunities for development and progression and I would urge undergraduates to consider a highly rewarding career in teaching.”

The online survey was commissioned by the Scottish Government, in partnership with YouGov, as part of its Teaching Makes People campaign. It aims to encourage more people studying to consider if they have got what it takes to inspire the next generation – by highlighting that a career in teaching offers a rewarding and challenging role that can genuinely make a difference.

Under the new teaching pay deal in Scotland, the starting salary for a fully registered teacher is currently £32,034 rising to £32,994 by April 2020.