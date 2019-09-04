Tourist buses block Linlithgow Cross

Tourist buses are blocking Linlithgow’s historic Cross after dropping off visitors to see the ancient burgh’s historic sites.

Provost Tom Kerr told the town’s Local Area Committee: “One tour bus reversed all the way up Kirkgate to the top. It only takes one bus and it just blocks everything up.”

He asked if any specific extra signage could be added to advise tour buses not to park up in the area or divert drivers to a parking area on Blackness Road.

Gordon Brown, a senior roads engineer with the council, said: “It would be a difficult thing to do. There is no specific signage that we could put up. Is there an opportunity for someone at the Cross or in the palace to direct the drivers towards Blackness Road after letting passengers off? That would be more practical.”

Councillor Kerr said: “I suppose that getting rid of traffic wardens didn’t help this?”

Councillor Tom Conn, chairing the meeting, said it was not realistic to ask shopkeepers to monitor parking around the Cross.

Constable Neil Hunter said it was matter of getting information to the drivers of tour buses, most of whom do not come from the area, in the best way possible. Perhaps through tour guides directing the drivers.