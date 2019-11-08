Tourist tax boost for West Lothian?

West Lothian could collect £250,000 a year from tourists staying overnight in the county.

The council’s Development and Transport PDSP heard that West Lothian had 142,500 overnight visitors in 2017. Charging £2 per room per night in a tourist tax would raise £250,000, on those figures.

A report to committee suggested that the county had the potential from the “over-tourism” in Edinburgh which has led to visitors looking for accommodation further out of the capital.

The introduction of the levy could also potentially affect the B&B trade. There are 60 providers of commercial short term let accommodation in West Lothian and 2,672 beds available according to the survey figures.

Jim Henderson, a business development manager with the council, who delivered the report, said funds raised could be used to offset running costs of Visit West Lothian.