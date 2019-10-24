Town centre funding boost for Linlithgow projects

A meeting of West Lothian Council Executive has approved how money from the Town Centre Capital Grant Fund is to be allocated between projects in Linlithgow.

Civic sculptures and street trees projects in the town were among the local initiatives to receive funding.

Linlithgow Burgh Trust will receive £20,000 for its Sculptures Project – the creation of two bronze statues and interpretation boards within the town based on the town’s seal and coat of arms.

Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council will get £3,500 to resurrect the Tourist Information Centre in Burgh Halls.

While, Linlithgow Burgh Trust is to be given £33,000 for the installation of street trees along five different sites. And £40,000 will go towards phase two of the street trees project.

The remaining £10,663 will be used to further promote Linlithgow as a visitor destination.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “The Town Centre Fund provides an opportunity for prospective projects to apply for a share of funding to go towards enhancing the local community.

“A significant amount of money is going to each ward to be shared out among local projects and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the local area.”

The total Town Centre fund for all of West Lothian this year is £1.8 million.

Those towns with populations of over 1,000 were eligible for funding.