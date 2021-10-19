Tree-mendous news for Linlithgow Bridge council estate

Stock tree planting photo, by Michael Gillen.

Estates in Broxburn and Whitburn have also been earmarked for the £50,000 scheme which will offer each householder a tree in their back or front garden. The scheme has been drawn up with Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust (ELGT).

Chris Alcorn, principal planner, told a meeting of West Lothian Council’s Environment PDSP that care would be taken to ensure that the most suitable trees were offered to householders.

He added: “We are acutely aware that there’s been criticism in the past of the wrong trees planted in the wrong place.

"We are in early discussions with housing and the ELGT and we would obviously bring in the council arboriculturalist.”