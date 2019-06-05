Tributes pour in for ‘devastated’ Kinneil Band members following huge fire

A Just Giving page has been set up to help “devastated” Kinneil Band members whose hall was severely damaged as a result of yesterday’s fire at Bo’ness United football stadium.

Already, the initial target of £5,000 has been smashed with the total sitting at £6700 this morning.

Heartfelt messages also poured in overnight from neighbouring bands including Forth Bridges Accordian Band who have offered to help loan instruments and equipment.

Bo’ness and Carriden Band and Linlithgow Reed Band also extended their condolences to their “good friends” stating they were happy to help “in any way” they can.

A spokesman from Kinneil Band said: “The band would like to thank everyone for their messages of support today whilst we come to terms with the loss of 160 years of our heritage when a fire ripped through our band hall.

“We not only lost our hall but everything inside including instruments and irreplaceable memories.

“We are absolutely devastated. The band will rebuild from this but in the meantime if anyone would like to help us in anyway please do. Mon‘ the Kinneil!”

Despite their heartache band members have vowed to “play on” at the annual fair and also at their forthcoming annual concert at Bo’ness Town Hall on June 14.

Band member Cailin Minto said: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are determined to play on, with the support from the local community.”

Sympathy for the band was also expressed by Bo’ness United FC who said: “We feel for the guys at Kinneil Band as their hall and equipment has been hit hardest after today’s incident.

Willie Gardener and Cailin Minto, members of Kinneil Band

“As there are ongoing police and fire investigations underway at this time we will wait for official updates from the relevant authorities before commenting further on the incident.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life of injury to personnel on site or in the hall which was the only piece of good news of an awful afternoon for the Bo’ness community.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has taken the time to send us, Kinneil Band and the Bo’ness Newtown Park Association - Making Newtown Park a Community Hub messages of support. It is greatly appreciated.”

Police Scotland are still investigating the fire and anyone with information is asked to call ‘101’ quoting incident number 1824 of June 4.

To contribute to the Just Giving page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportkinneilband?fbclid=IwAR2605INOu8Z54987XwMH-C6PJe-Hvv4f3QkR4zgbUk9q8Spv_-yRuAaSus