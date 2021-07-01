TSB launches pop-up services in Bo'ness

TSB logo.

The service is being launched following the closure of TSB’s only branch in the town this month. The new pop-up service will operate from Bo’ness Library every Tuesday.

Following branch closures announced last year, TSB says it has engaged with communities, customers, staff and politicians to ensure its face-to-face banking services are suited to the evolving habits of customers and the needs of communities.

TSB is operating 43 of these services across the UK in communities where it takes TSB customers longer than 20 minutes to travel to their nearest TSB branch.

A pop-up service will also operate from Bathgate Reconnect Regal Theatre every Thursday.

TSB’s regional director, Gillian Petty said: “Although we’ve seen a significant rise in customers using digital banking, we know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers and we’re always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to help them.

“The pop-up service will support our customers in Bathgate and Bo’n ess who still want access to a face to face service.”

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day commented, welcoming the pop-up moves in his constituency.

He said: “I have been extremely concerned and engaged with the TSB about the effect of its branch network strategy on Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

"Therefore, I warmly welcome the bank’s decision to situate two of its 43 ‘ pop-ups’ in my constituency.

“I’m sure this concession to provide face-to-face banking services in Bathgate and Bo’ness will be a relief to many, particularly TSB’s elderly and vulnerable customers living in these areas, and will lessen the impact of social isolation we have recently experienced by encouraging people back to the high street.”