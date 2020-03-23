Twinkl is a little star for West Lothian pupils amid school closures

Twinkl is providing free access to more than 630,000 teaching and learning materials to support teachers, parents and carers in West Lothian after schools closed as a result of the coronavirus.

The materials available on the global education publisher’s website range from activity sheets, information packs and interactive presentations to online educational games and videos. These cover all core subjects for all ages and include a huge range mapped to each curriculum in the UK.

Twinkl is sending out codes to schools, teachers and parents across the world as well as sharing information on social media to provide free access. Teachers, parents and carers in the UK can access Twinkl by visiting www.twinkl.co.uk/offer and enter the code CVDTWINKLHELPS alongside an email and password. Access will initially be granted for one month, but Twinkl plans to extend this.

Jonathan Seaton, co-Founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “After hearing about the necessary precautions that are being taken at schools because of the coronavirus, we recognised that our digital resources could help teachers, parents and children who may be unable to attend school.

“Our mission has and always will be to help those who teach and we know that we need to do this right now more than ever. The things schools, teachers, parents and carers are doing to help their children is incredible and we hope this will go some way towards supporting them. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the coronavirus.”