Universal Credit taper rate cut to benefit thousands in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

Stock photo. PA.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in his latest Budget that the taper rate, the tax on a claimant's payment for every £1 that they earn above their work allowance, will be cut from 63 to 55 per cent.

Department for Work and Pensions data shows 39 per cent of the 15,571 Universal Credit claimants across West Lothian were in work as of August 12 – the latest available figures, boosting 6,061 claimants in the area when the move comes into effect before December 1.