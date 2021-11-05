Universal Credit taper rate cut to benefit thousands in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas
Thousands of working Universal Credit claimants in West Lothian Falkirk council areas will be able to keep more of the benefit as part of a major tax cut, figures suggest.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:00 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in his latest Budget that the taper rate, the tax on a claimant's payment for every £1 that they earn above their work allowance, will be cut from 63 to 55 per cent.
Department for Work and Pensions data shows 39 per cent of the 15,571 Universal Credit claimants across West Lothian were in work as of August 12 – the latest available figures, boosting 6,061 claimants in the area when the move comes into effect before December 1.
Across the Falkirk Council area, 37 per cent of the 13,797 Universal Credit claimants are in work, so the tax burden on 5,088 claimants in the area will be eased.