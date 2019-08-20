UPVC windows to be installed at Linlithgow church

The Kirk Session of the historic St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow has won the right to install uPVC windows.

The windows and replacement door will be fitted to the 1970s church manse, in the heart of what is now Linlithgow Palace and High Street Outstanding Conservation Area. West Lothian Council’s Development Management committee heard a lengthy list of objections and contraventions of conservation rules from planning officers who recommended refusal of planning permission

Jim Rae, the property convener of St Michael’s told the committee that the manse was “obscured from public view”. He added that the replacement windows matched the brown colour of the existing wooden ones. The only differences would be in the opening mechanisms.

Responding to a question on costs from Council leader, Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Mr Rae said the difference between the uPVC and replacement timber windows would be around the £6000 mark, with the timber windows being more expensive.

Local councillor Tom Conn, a member of the church congregation spoke in favour of the application. He highlighted that many buildings in the surrounding area, especially on Blackness Road and in the High Street, where they are much more prominent and visible had already been fitted with uPVC windows.

Asked by councillor George Paul, Mr Rae described other fittings on the manse building such as guttering as being PVC from the time of fitting.

Councillor Willie Boyle backed the switch, describing the modern designs as far superior, adding the new windows would be more in line with new policies on energy conservation.

The Provost, and local councillor, Tom Kerr said: “I’m quite happy to grant this. It fulfils designs principles. It does nothing to reduce the enhancement.”

The committee agreed.