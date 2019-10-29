View sought on West Lothian Council’s Gaelic Language Plan

West Lothian Council has prepared a draft Gaelic Language Plan and is now seeking the views of local people.

The draft plan aims to enhance the status and promote the learning of Gaelic, and also encourage its use locally.

The council has a statutory duty to implement a Plan, similar to all other council areas within Scotland, and sits within the framework of the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005. The draft Plan sets out how the council will use Gaelic in the operation of its functions, how the council will enable the use of the language when communicating with the public, and how they will promote and develop Gaelic.

The council consultation, open until November 20, can be accessed here.