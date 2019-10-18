Viper Swing set for Linlithgow Jazz concert next month

Linlithgow Jazz presents hot gypsy swing jazz to warm you up next month, in a concert at Queen Margaret Hall.

Making their Linlithgow Jazz debut, Viper Swing evoke the swing-era spirit of the 1920s, 30s, and 40s. Their repertoire includes works of gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, songs from the Great American Songbook, and original compositions. Along with swing arrangements of modern pop songs.

Tickets - £10 - are on sale online at Eventbrite or in person at Linlithgow bookshop Far From The Madding Crowd (20 High Street).

Viper Swing, at Queen Margaret Hall, Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Tea and coffee is available at the interval for a small donation.