Visitors to climb Forth Bridge

Plans for a Sydney Harbour Bridge-style visitor attraction on the Forth Bridge were approved by councillors today (Wednesday) despite three quarters of local residents objecting to the proposals.

Network Rail plans for a viewing platform and bridge walk on the iconic bridge were approved at Edinburgh City Council’s development management sub-committee meeting. The proposals will also see a visitor reception hub created at South Queensferry.

The plans will provide tourists with the opportunity to walk across part of the bridge while being attached to a safety harness.

The stairs and the ramps will be built into the cantilever and will lead to a viewing platform on the top of the south cantilever giving unrivalled views of the Forth.

There are longer term plans yet to be announced about similar proposals for the Fife side of the bridge.

However, the plans for the Lothian side received 155 objections with just 40 letters of support from members of the public. With concerns about the loss of nearly 130 trees and the potential impact on privacy for nearby properties, as well as the impact of increased visitor numbers on South Queensferry.

Speaking ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, the 130th birthday of the Forth Bridge, Ward councillor Kevin Lang said the planned attraction is likely to be very popular but called on Network Rail to “live up to its promises” and ensure privacy of neighbouring properties is protected.

He said: “I think the chance to walk onto the Forth Bridge will be very popular and attract lots of visitors.

“However, it’s because it’s likely to be so well used that concerns have arisen about the local impact.

“If the development does get the go ahead then Network Rail needs to live up to its promises, especially in terms of protecting the privacy of neighbouring homes and also ensuring it maximises the numbers of visitors coming by public transport.”

A report by planning officers described the plans as being acceptable in principle and said the impact on trees would be short term and localised.

Council officers added that the works on the UNESCO World Heritage site will be “minimal”, with “adequate” on-site car parking and links to public transport via Dalmeny Station.

The plans are also expected to generate 38 full-time jobs according to the developers, with promises of increased footfall to local businesses and improvements to footpaths.

The new Forth Bridge visitor attraction will have to operate between 8am and 10pm.