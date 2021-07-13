Vital affordable homes underway in Linlithgow thanks to partnership green light

Pictured Chris Sinnet (Senior Site Manager) and Lynsey Fotheringham (Head of Housing, West Lothian Housing Partnership). Photo by Ian Georgeson.

The mix of cottage flats and three-bedroom terraced homes will form part of the Queenswood development – with each home benefiting from access to electric vehicle charging points and built with the latest materials to reduce energy usage.

The delivery of the homes will provide a timely boost to supply as demand for homes continues to surge in Linlithgow

The homes will be constructed by CALA, for WLHP, with the first tenants due to move into their new homes in winter 2022.

Alasdair Hughes, land manager for CALA Homes said: “Our Queenswood development is a perfect example of a modern new build project, delivering popular private family homes, alongside well-built and carefully designed affordable homes.

“Starting work on behalf of WLHP is a milestone for the site – and will soon see families make these properties their home.”

Recent data revealed that almost 8000 new applications for social housing have been received by West Lothian Council in the last three years.

David Fletcher, Wheatley group director of development said: “I’m delighted to see work starting on these new homes which will help meet the high demand for affordable homes in Linlithgow.

“These 14 homes are part of over 200 affordable homes we’re building in the next two years across the region."