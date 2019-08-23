Vital link in Linlithgow for four decades

Local charity Linlithgow Link celebrated its 40th birthday on Tuesday, despite an uncertain future as it awaits a decision on crucial funding.

The group provides vital services to the most vulnerable in the local community, including a bus service for people with difficulty using public transport, a befriending service, visits to old folks homes, two trips a year for people with mobility issues, and it also co-runs a cafe for people with memory loss.

Linlithgow Link’s 40th anniversary was attended by around 80 people. The group, which also distributes gifts at Easter and Christmas, received the Queen’s Award in 2016.

May McCaig is one of the two paid co-ordinators who are assisted by 40 volunteers, helping around 150 local people. She said: “Although we are a small organisation we do quite a lot. Our funding was taken away this year. We are operating on reserves at the moment.

“We are at risk of closing in March. We are hoping to get funding again, we will find out next month. We are keeping our fingers crossed, but we will just have to wait and see. We can’t move forward and make plans at the moment. It’s really concerning.

“The Link is very important to the local community and it would be a big loss should we close.

“We are a very caring organisation. We are just so proud of the organisation. Working for the Link is such a rewarding job. The other co-ordinator (Margaret MacTavish) and I get all the praise but the volunteers do all the work. They are the unsung heroes.”

Linlithgow Link was first run from a member’s house, but has been at its present home of the administration building at St Michael’s Hospital for many years.