Vote for West Lothian Foodbank to win national charity award
West Lothian Foodbank has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Charity of the Year category of the Scottish Charity Awards 2021.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:00 am
During lockdown West Lothian Foodbank’s aim was to ensure that no locals went hungry and that no voluntary sector resources were wasted through replication of work.
The team formed and co-ordinated the West Lothian Food Network, a partnership of 38 food charities with over 1,000 staff/volunteers collectively. The network has fed an average of 4,000 people per week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
To vote for West Lothian Foodbank in the Scottish Charity Awards, go to https://scvo.scot/scottish-charity-awards/finalists-2021/charity-of-the-year/west-lothian-foodbank-scio.