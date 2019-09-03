Watt do you know about famous engineer’s links to Bo’ness?

Little Bethany Stevens (2) of Bo’ness, checks out the bust of inventor James Watt on show at Bo’ness Library.

It is a part of an exhibition about the Scottish engineer – who came to the town to do early work to improve the steam engine.

Watt’s cottage workshop still stands within Kinneil Estate.

The display tells of Watt’s early life and his partnership with Dr John Roebuck (who lived at Kinneil House, Bo’ness). They also explore Watt’s move to Birmingham, how he teamed up with industrialist Matthew Boulton and Watt’s other projects.

Due to interest in the display, it will run at Bo’ness Library until the end of September.