Weekend resurfacing works on the M9 near Linlithgow

The project will begin at 7.30pm today (Friday, July 23) and is planned to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with all work to be completed by 6am on Monday. For the safety of road workers and motorists, a contraflow traffic management system will be in place during these works, with traffic restricted to a single lane in each direction.

Speaking about the roadworks, Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.”

He added: “The planned traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists. To help minimise delays, we’ve planned the resurfacing to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working. By working continuously, disruption to the traveling public will be minimised.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”